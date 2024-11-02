Lykis consolidated net profit declines 54.90% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 15.41% to Rs 83.89 croreNet profit of Lykis declined 54.90% to Rs 0.92 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 15.41% to Rs 83.89 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 99.17 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales83.8999.17 -15 OPM %2.433.71 -PBDT1.382.27 -39 PBT0.951.91 -50 NP0.922.04 -55
