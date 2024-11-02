Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bandhan Bank's Partha Sengupta takes charge as MD & CEO

Bandhan Bank's Partha Sengupta takes charge as MD & CEO

Image

Last Updated : Nov 02 2024 | 9:50 AM IST

Bandhan Bank said that Partha Pratim Sengupta has taken charge as managing director & chief executive officer (CEO) with effect from 1 November 2024.

Ratan Kumar Kesh, who was presiding as the interim MD & CEO of Bandhan Bank since 10 July 2024, will resume his role as the executive director and chief operating officer, with the joining of Sengupta.

Sengupta has successfully led large businesses with a proven expertise in various domains including business, credit, and technology. He is a seasoned banking professional with nearly 40 years of experience, has led large-scale operations across diverse geographies. From 2020 to 2022, he was the MD & CEO of Indian Overseas Bank, where he successfully transformed the business across various verticals. He has spent over three decades in key roles at the State Bank of India, including being the DMD & chief credit officer. He has also held non-executive director roles with entities like YES Bank, ARCIL, Universal Sompo, and Unity Small Finance Bank.

 

Anup Kumar Sinha, chairman, Bandhan Bank, said, We are delighted to welcome Partha Pratim Sengupta as the managing director & CEO of Bandhan Bank. His proven track record in the industry will be instrumental in steering Bandhan Bank into its next phase of growthBandhan 2.0. His expertise will guide the Bank in strengthening its market position across the country and truly be a Bank for all.

Partha Pratim Sengupta, MD & CEO of Bandhan Bank, said, I am honoured to join the Bandhan Bank family. My focus will be on advancing customer-centric solutions, strengthening the business, and fostering innovation to make financial services inclusive and sustainable. The team at Bandhan Bank has done a stellar job over the years and I look forward to working with them to drive growth and deliver value for all stakeholders.

Bandhan Bank operates as a commercial bank. The banks distribution network spans nearly 6,300 outlets. The bank added 7 lakh customers, during the quarter and current customers stand at over 3.50 crore customers. The bank currently has nearly 80,000 employees.

The counter rose 0.77% to end at Rs 183.65 on 1 November 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

India vs New Zealand 3rd Test Live online cricket score

India vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE UPDATES, 3rd Test Day 2: India aim for resurrection today

Pollution, New Delhi Pollution

Delhi's Diwali fireworks lead to high pollution, AQI remains 'very poor'

Amazon

Top US energy regulator rejects Amazon-Talen nuclear power agreement

Prison, Justice, Punishment, Criminal, Law, Arrest, Cage, Jail

29 Nigerian children may be sentenced to death for protest against crisis

Eknath Shinde, Eknath, Maharashtra CM

LIVE: Eknath Shinde hits out at MVA; says Uddhav tied up with Cong against Balasaheb's ideals

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 02 2024 | 9:41 AM IST

Explore News

Muhurat Trading LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMuhurat TradingAndroid 16 Release Word of the Year 2024Gold-Silver Price TodayChandrayaan-4 Mission Latest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon