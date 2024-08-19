Business Standard
HCL Technologies appoints Shiv Walia as CFO

HCL Technologies appoints Shiv Walia as CFO

Last Updated : Aug 19 2024 | 6:50 PM IST
With effect from 06 September 2024
HCL Technologies announced today that its Board of Directors has appointed Shiv Walia as the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the Company with effect from 06 September 2024. Shiv Walia will be taking over from Prateek Aggarwal, who after serving in this role since 01 October 2018, has decided to step down to pursue opportunities outside HCLTech. Prateek will continue to be with HCLTech till 06 Sep 2024.
First Published: Aug 19 2024 | 6:27 PM IST

