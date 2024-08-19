HCL Technologies appoints Shiv Walia as CFO

With effect from 06 September 2024

HCL Technologies announced today that its Board of Directors has appointed Shiv Walia as the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the Company with effect from 06 September 2024. Shiv Walia will be taking over from Prateek Aggarwal, who after serving in this role since 01 October 2018, has decided to step down to pursue opportunities outside HCLTech. Prateek will continue to be with HCLTech till 06 Sep 2024.