Arihant Classic Finance standalone net profit declines 90.71% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 25.00% to Rs 0.48 croreNet profit of Arihant Classic Finance declined 90.71% to Rs 0.26 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 2.80 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 25.00% to Rs 0.48 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.64 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales0.480.64 -25 OPM %72.92479.69 -PBDT0.352.92 -88 PBT0.352.92 -88 NP0.262.80 -91
