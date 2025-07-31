Arihant's Securities standalone net profit declines 78.26% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 50.00% to Rs 0.01 croreNet profit of Arihant's Securities declined 78.26% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 50.00% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales0.010.02 -50 OPM %1300.002300.00 -PBDT0.130.46 -72 PBT0.130.46 -72 NP0.100.46 -78
