Saregama India gains as Q1 PAT soars 8% YoY to Rs 40 cr

Saregama India gains as Q1 PAT soars 8% YoY to Rs 40 cr

Last Updated : Jul 31 2025 | 6:04 PM IST

Saregama India added 1.29% to Rs 489.85 after the company's standalone net profit jumped 7.79% to Rs 40.22 crore on 2.53% rise in revenue from operation to Rs 177.35 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

The companys consolidated net profit shed 0.70% to Rs 36.66 crore in Q1 FY26 as against Rs 36.92 crore posted in Q1 FY25.

However, revenue from operations rose 0.72% year on year to Rs 206.77 in the quarter ended 30 June 2025.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 51.05 crore in Q1 FY26, up 0.69% YoY.

Adjusted EBITDA (EBITDA excluding content charge) stood at Rs 66.40 crore in Q1 FY26, down 2% compared with Rs 68 crore in Q1 FY25. Adjusted EBITDA margin stood at 32% in Q1 FY26 as against 33% in Q1 FY25.

 

In Q1 FY26, the revenue from music and artist management rose by 0.94%, reaching Rs 143.28 crore, compared to Rs 141.94 crore in Q4 FY25. However, the Video segment experienced a significant decline, with revenue falling by 23.39% to Rs 35.65 crore, down from Rs 46.53 crore in Q1 FY25.

Notably, the Artist Management segment saw a robust growth of 43.67%, with revenue climbing to Rs 22.74 crore in Q1 FY26, up from Rs 15.81 crore in the same quarter of the previous year. Additionally, the Events segment posted an impressive performance, with revenue soaring by 410%, rising to Rs 5.10 crore from just Rs 1 crore in Q1 FY25.

Avarna Jain, vice chairperson, Saregama India, said The company stands in a strong position with its balanced outlook towards investment and profitability. Consistent delivery of topline and bottom line amidst some headwinds facing the industry is a testament to the companys sharp focus in scaling the business segments with profitability at its core.

Saregama India, part of the RPSG Group, is Indias leading entertainment IP company. Its diverse portfolio includes film and non-film music, digital media, television content, artiste and influencer management, and film production.

Mahindra & Mahindra Q1 PAT climbs 32% YoY to Rs 3,450 cr

Board of East India Drums & Barrels Mfg. recommends interim dividend

Restaurant Brands Asia reports consolidated net loss of Rs 41.94 crore in the June 2025 quarter

UFO Moviez India reports consolidated net profit of Rs 6.52 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Twenty First Century Printers consolidated net profit declines 29.63% in the June 2025 quarter

First Published: Jul 31 2025 | 2:56 PM IST

