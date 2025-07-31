Thursday, July 31, 2025 | 06:17 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
China's Shanghai Composite index slides more than one percent

China's Shanghai Composite index slides more than one percent

Last Updated : Jul 31 2025 | 6:16 PM IST

China's Shanghai Composite index eased 1.18 percent to 3,573.21 as data showed China's factory activity deteriorated in July to a three-month low. The index has slipped from a seven month high following this. The manufacturing sector in China continued to contract in July, and at a faster rate, the latest survey from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed on Thursday with a manufacturing PMI score of 49.3.

The index slipped further beneath the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction. The NBS also said that its non-manufacturing PMI came in at 50.1 - shy of expectations for 50.3 and down from 50.3 in the previous month. The composite index had a score of 50.2, down from 50.7 a month earlier.

 

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index also lost 1.60 percent to 24,773.33.

First Published: Jul 31 2025 | 5:58 PM IST

