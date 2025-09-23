Tuesday, September 23, 2025 | 10:20 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / ArisInfra Solutions bags Rs 40-cr contract from AVS Housing and Construction LLP

ArisInfra Solutions bags Rs 40-cr contract from AVS Housing and Construction LLP

Image

Last Updated : Sep 23 2025 | 10:16 AM IST

ArisInfra Solutions has secured a contract worth approximately Rs 40 crore from AVS Housing and Construction LLP.

The order involves development management, project execution, and material supply, delivered through the companys integrated full-stack solution.

The contract is to be executed over a period of 2 to 3 years and has been awarded by a domestic entity. ArisInfra confirmed that neither the promoters nor promoter group have any interest in the awarding company, and the contract does not qualify as a related party transaction.

This order is expected to contribute significantly to ArisInfras revenue over the execution timeline.

ArisInfra Solutions is a B2B tech company that simplifies the procurement process for construction materials throughout India. It serves real estate and infrastructure developers. It provides a complete digital platform for sourcing materials such as cement, steel, aggregates, RMC, and more.

 

Also Read

Tim Roemer, Ex-US envoy to India

Trump could discuss H-1B visa fee after trade talks with India: Ex US envoy

BSE, NSE, STOCK MARKETS

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex down 100 pts, Nifty below 25,200; SMIDs down; Auto shares rally

JBM Auto shares in focus

JBM Auto shares surge 6% after partnership with UAE's Al Habtoor Motors

real estate, realty firms

RDB Infrastructure gains 5% on inking MoU with Stargen Power; details

The number of active investors on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) have jumped 44 per cent over the past one year to 47.9 million at the end of September 2024. The surge in active clients is underpinned by the rally in the markets, with the Nifty 50

Maruti Suzuki, Eicher Motors, Ashok Leyland hit new highs; here's why

The company's consolidated net profit declined 45.38% to Rs 3.31 crore despite a 11.39% rise in revenue to Rs 212.08 crore in Q1 FY26 as compared with Q1 FY25.

The scrip shed 1.58% to currently trade at Rs 168.05 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Barometers nudge lower; breath positive

Barometers nudge lower; breath positive

Government of India and ADB sign $125 million loan to upgrade urban services in Assam

Government of India and ADB sign $125 million loan to upgrade urban services in Assam

Shilpa Medicare hits the roof after receiving final approval from EMA to market ODF

Shilpa Medicare hits the roof after receiving final approval from EMA to market ODF

Amic Forging CFO Anshul Chamaria resigns

Amic Forging CFO Anshul Chamaria resigns

Indus Towers Ltd Slides 1.01%

Indus Towers Ltd Slides 1.01%

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 23 2025 | 10:05 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayMotilal Oswal Stock PicksAnand Rathi Share IPOGold-Silver Price TodayIvalue Infosolutions IPO AllotmentGST on InsuranceUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon