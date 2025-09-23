Tuesday, September 23, 2025 | 10:14 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Government of India and ADB sign $125 million loan to upgrade urban services in Assam

Last Updated : Sep 23 2025 | 10:08 AM IST

The Government of India and the Asian Development Bank (ADB) on Monday signed a USD 125-million loan agreement with an aim to enhance urban livability and bolster climate resilience in six districts of Assam. The project will benefit 360,000 residents of Assam by delivering continuous metered water supply and upgrading storm water management systems, the finance ministry said in a statement. It also seeks to strengthen urban governance through institutional reforms and capacity building, it said.

First Published: Sep 23 2025 | 9:36 AM IST

