ArisUnitern RE Solutions secures a development management project in Bangalore

ArisUnitern RE Solutions secures a development management project in Bangalore

Last Updated : Jul 04 2025 | 3:31 PM IST

Arisinfra Solutions, through its subsidiary, ArisUnitern RE Solutions (AUPL), a leading provider of integrated construction materials and services, has secured a marquee Development Management project in Bangalore's rapidly developing Nandi Hills region.

This strategic win is projected to add approximately Rs. 100 crore to Arisinfra's combined materials and services order book, with high margins reinforcing the company's asset-light, high-margin business model.

The residential project, commissioned by Village Wave Pvt. Ltd., spans approximately 21.93 acres and has a Gross Development Value (GDV) of approximately Rs. 288 crore.

Under the agreement, AUPL will hold exclusive rights to supply all construction materials and provide end-to-end development management services including project monitoring, sales and collections.

 

Jul 04 2025

