Shriram Properties launches mid-premium residential project in Bangaluru

Last Updated : Jul 04 2025 | 3:31 PM IST

With revenue potential of over Rs 350 cr

Shriram Properties has announced the launch of its latest mid-premium residential project under the Codename: The One, a feature-rich gated community in the heart of the thriving Electronic City corridor in Bengaluru.

Positioned as a symbol of future-ready living, Codename: The One blends contemporary architecture with thoughtfully curated amenities, offering 340 spacious 2 & 3 bed residences, with aggregate saleable area of approximately 5 lakh square feet and a revenue potential of over Rs 350 crore. It is expected to be developed over the next 3+ years.

Strategically located near Bommasandra Metro and Narayana Hrudayalaya, the Project is surrounded by 500+ IT firms and close to major tech hubs like Wipro, Infosys, and HP. With seamless access to key Bengaluru-Chennai Expressway and the proposed Hosur Airport, it offers an unmatched connectivity.

 

