Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Image

Last Updated : Jul 04 2025 | 3:04 PM IST

Trent Ltd, Sammaan Capital Ltd, Angel One Ltd and Authum Investment & Infrastructure Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 04 July 2025.

Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd crashed 11.12% to Rs 7274.75 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 57192 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7896 shares in the past one month.

 

Trent Ltd lost 11.07% to Rs 5501.6. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 3.32 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 41994 shares in the past one month.

Sammaan Capital Ltd tumbled 8.86% to Rs 123.5. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 23.26 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5.76 lakh shares in the past one month.

Angel One Ltd slipped 6.40% to Rs 2761.55. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.07 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 57942 shares in the past one month.

Authum Investment & Infrastructure Ltd dropped 4.76% to Rs 2554.3. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 4927 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12390 shares in the past one month.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Crisil Ratings reaffirms ratings of GIC Housing Finance at 'AA+/A1+' with 'stable' outlook

Dreamfolks Services Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Volumes spurt at Sapphire Foods India Ltd counter

Benchmarks trade with tiny cuts; consumer durables shares under pressure

Shriram Properties launches new project with Rs 350 crore revenue potential in South Bengaluru

First Published: Jul 04 2025 | 3:00 PM IST

