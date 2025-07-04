Friday, July 04, 2025 | 03:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Crisil Ratings reaffirms ratings of GIC Housing Finance at 'AA+/A1+' with 'stable' outlook

Crisil Ratings reaffirms ratings of GIC Housing Finance at 'AA+/A1+' with 'stable' outlook

Image

Last Updated : Jul 04 2025 | 3:04 PM IST

GIC Housing Finance (GIC HF) said that Crisil Ratings has reaffirmed its 'Crisil AA+/Stable/Crisil A1+' ratings on the existing debt instruments and bank facilities of the company.

Crisil Ratings stated that ratings continue to reflect the strong support expected from the promoter-shareholder General Insurance Corporation of India Re (GIC Re), and the companys adequate capitalisation.

These strengths are partially offset by modest asset quality and a moderate scale of operations.

The companys net advances stood at Rs 10,212 crore as on 31 March 2025, higher than Rs 9,985 crore. The companys asset quality has improved as reflected by gross non-performing assets (NPAs) declining to 3.03% as on 31 March 2025, from 3.88% as on 31 March 2024 (4.68% as on March 31, 2023).

 

This improvement was driven by implementation of new risk management processes. In terms of profitability, the company reported a return on assets (RoA) of 1.51% for fiscal 2025, which improved from 1.41% in fiscal 2024.

Also Read

BSE, NSE, STOCK MARKETS

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty near day's high in sudden spike; IT, pharma, FMCG stocks rise

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump's visa curbs vs America's need for immigrant tech brains: Decoded

England vs India 2nd Test Day 3 live scorecard

England vs India LIVE SCORE UPDATES 2nd Test Day 3: Root, Brook to bat on for ENG; play resumes 3:30

anti-dumping duty and safeguard duty

India launches anti-dumping probe into polyethylene imports from 6 nations

Disneyland California

India's first Disneyland park proposed in Manesar, says Haryana CM Saini

GIC Housing Finance provides individual housing loans to the upper middle, middle and low-income groups in Tier-II and Tier-III cities. The portfolio mix consisted of 92% housing loans and 8% LAP, while the borrower profile comprised of 80% salaried customers and 20% non-salaried customers, as on 31 March 2025. The company has a network of 72 Offices (including Corporate Office), 3 Hubs and 5 Satellite offices) as on 31 March 2025, most of which are concentrated in Maharashtra.

The company's consolidated net profit declined 34.41% to Rs 35.20 crore even as revenues rose by 4.17% to Rs 268.33 crore in Q4 FY25 as compared with Q4 FY24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Dreamfolks Services Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Dreamfolks Services Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Volumes spurt at Sapphire Foods India Ltd counter

Volumes spurt at Sapphire Foods India Ltd counter

Benchmarks trade with tiny cuts; consumer durables shares under pressure

Benchmarks trade with tiny cuts; consumer durables shares under pressure

Shriram Properties launches new project with Rs 350 crore revenue potential in South Bengaluru

Shriram Properties launches new project with Rs 350 crore revenue potential in South Bengaluru

Market trade lower; European mrkt decline

Market trade lower; European mrkt decline

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 04 2025 | 2:53 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayCUET UG Result 2025Crizac IPOGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEJane Street BanDelhi CM Bungalow RenovationUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon