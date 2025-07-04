Friday, July 04, 2025 | 03:16 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Southwest Monsoon covers entire country 9 days before normal date says IMD

Southwest Monsoon covers entire country 9 days before normal date says IMD

Last Updated : Jul 04 2025 | 3:16 PM IST
According to a latest update from the Indian Meteorological Department or IMD, the Southwest Monsoon covered the entire country on 29th June including National Capital Delhi. Southwest monsoon has further advanced over remaining parts of Punjab, and some more parts of Rajasthan, and Haryana on 26th June; further advanced into remaining parts of Rajasthan, West Uttar Pradesh and Haryana and entire Delhi on 29th June. Thus, it has covered the entire country on 29th June, against the normal date of 08th July (9 days before the normal date of covering the entire India).

Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Crisil Ratings reaffirms ratings of GIC Housing Finance at 'AA+/A1+' with 'stable' outlook

Dreamfolks Services Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Volumes spurt at Sapphire Foods India Ltd counter

Benchmarks trade with tiny cuts; consumer durables shares under pressure

First Published: Jul 04 2025 | 3:08 PM IST

