Arrow Greentech has been granted the patent iitled: "Process for Making Medicated Bands which Allow Application of More than One Medication for Delivery to the Wound and Bands Made by Them" in the territory of India under the provisions of the Indian Patent Act, bearing Patent No. 537781 on the 13 May 2024.