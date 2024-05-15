Mukand consolidated net profit declines 76.80% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 5.58% to Rs 1239.16 crore

For the full year,net profit declined 40.21% to Rs 102.70 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 171.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 7.05% to Rs 5174.81 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 5567.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Mukand declined 76.80% to Rs 29.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 125.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 5.58% to Rs 1239.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1312.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.1239.161312.355174.815567.606.69-28.845.64-3.3055.35137.66176.55224.6543.05122.84126.83172.2729.09125.40102.70171.78