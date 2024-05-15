Nectar Lifescience consolidated net profit declines 83.97% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 13.40% to Rs 439.85 crore

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 4.99 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 24.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 10.53% to Rs 1684.09 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1523.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Nectar Lifescience declined 83.97% to Rs 0.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 13.40% to Rs 439.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 387.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.