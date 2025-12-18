Thursday, December 18, 2025 | 01:19 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Artefact Projects secures NHAI contract worth Rs 7.67 cr

Artefact Projects secures NHAI contract worth Rs 7.67 cr

Image

Last Updated : Dec 18 2025 | 1:16 PM IST
Artefact Projects has received a contract from National Highways Authority of India to provide consultancy services for independent Engineer Services during operation and Maintenance of (1) Four Laning of sethiyathope to Cholapuram Section from Km 65+960 to Km 1 16+440 of NH -36 (old No. NH-45c) and (ii) Four Laning of Cholapuram to Thanjavur section from Km 116+440 to Km 164+275 of NH-36 ( old No. NH-45C) in the State of Tamil Nadu in association with pioneer Infra Consultants and Neoteric Consultant LLP. The contract valued at Rs 7.67 crore is valid for 60 months.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

GE Vernova T&D India secures LoA from Power Grid

GE Vernova T&D India secures LoA from Power Grid

Jio Financial Services appoints Venkata Peri as COO

Jio Financial Services appoints Venkata Peri as COO

Nifty above 25,850; IT shares advance

Nifty above 25,850; IT shares advance

India, Jordan Aim to Double Trade to $5 Billion; Explore Deeper Cooperation in Fertilizers, Energy, and Health

India, Jordan Aim to Double Trade to $5 Billion; Explore Deeper Cooperation in Fertilizers, Energy, and Health

SEBI approves new stock brokers' regulations to enhance ease of compliance

SEBI approves new stock brokers' regulations to enhance ease of compliance

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 18 2025 | 1:02 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayParliament Winter Session LIVEBharat Taxi AppOneplus 15r LaunchedGoogle Android 16 QPR3 Beta 1Oneplus 15r ReviewBS-VI Rule in DelhiInternational Travel InsurancePersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon