Jio Financial Services appoints Venkata Peri as COO

Last Updated : Dec 18 2025 | 1:04 PM IST

Jio Financial Services said its board, on the recommendation of the nomination and remuneration committee (NRC), has approved the appointment of Venkata Peri as group chief operating officer (COO), effective 22 December 2025.

Venkata Peri brings over 25 years of experience in finance, backed by a strong technology background and international exposure, having worked in the US with firms such as IBM, Deloitte and PwC.

During his career, Peri has launched multiple CFO and CRO advisory service offerings and has worked closely with boards, CEOs, CFOs and CROs across global markets. He has provided C-suite and board-level advisory on technology and analytics, helping organisations deliver actionable insights and drive enterprise-wide finance and risk transformation initiatives across banking and insurance companies to improve operational efficiency through advanced analytics.

 

Peri holds a masters degree from the London School of Economics and an MCA degree from NIT Rourkela. He has also conducted pro-bono, case-based teaching sessions at several business schools in India and the US, including the Indian School of Business (ISB) and UCLA.

Jio Financial Services is a Core Investment Company (CIC), registered with the Reserve Bank of India. JFSL is a new-age institution, which operates a full-stack financial services business through customer-facing entities, including Jio Credit, Jio Insurance Broking, Jio Payment Solutions, Jio Leasing Services, Jio Finance Platform and Service, and Jio Payments Bank.

The companys consolidated net profit rose 0.9% to Rs 695.04 crore on 32.6% jump in net sales to Rs 1,219.57 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

Shares of Jio Financial Services shed 0.05% to currently trade at Rs 293 on the BSE.

First Published: Dec 18 2025 | 12:55 PM IST

