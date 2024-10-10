Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Arvind SmartSpaces rises after Kalyangadh-based township records bookings of over Rs 500 cr

Arvind SmartSpaces rises after Kalyangadh-based township records bookings of over Rs 500 cr

Image

Last Updated : Oct 10 2024 | 2:04 PM IST

Arvind SmartSpaces added 2.94% to Rs 864.10 after the company announced that it has registered bookings of over Rs 500 crore at Arvind Aqua City, its largest township development to date, launched towards the end of September.

Including the selective pilot phase of Rs 93 crore in Q1, Arvind Aqua City has achieved total bookings of Rs 600 crore, the Ahmedabad-based real estate developer said in a statement.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Located 30 km from Ahmedabad near Kalyangadh on the Ahmedabad-Rajkot Highway, Aqua City offers a mix of plots and villas. It hosts Indias largest private man-made lake spanning 33 acres, three manmade islands, and other amenities.

 

Kamal Singal, managing director & CEO of Arvind SmartSpaces, said: We are thrilled to create yet another milestone in the Ahmedabad market.

This landmark township, our biggest yet, is a reflection of our strategic vision to create designed to inspire spaces that balance unmatched lifestyle offerings and asset value creation.

The market is ready for developments that go beyond traditional real estate, and we see immense potential for growth in this segment."

More From This Section

Bank of Maharashtra Q2 gross advances climb 19% YoY

Bank of Maharashtra Q2 gross advances climb 19% YoY

G M Breweries standalone net profit declines 3.13% in the September 2024 quarter

G M Breweries standalone net profit declines 3.13% in the September 2024 quarter

RBL Bank Ltd soars 2.75%

RBL Bank Ltd soars 2.75%

Granules India Ltd soars 1.15%

Granules India Ltd soars 1.15%

Laurus Labs Ltd gains for third straight session

Laurus Labs Ltd gains for third straight session

Arvind SmartSpaces is a real estate development company. With approximately 78 million square feet of real estate development across the country, the company is focused on delivering real estate solutions that add value to the lives of its customers and is fast emerging as a leading corporate real estate player in the country. The company has real estate developments across Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Bangalore and Pune.

The companys consolidated slipped 63.7% to Rs 2.92 crore in Q1 FY25 as against Rs 8.04 crore posted in Q1 FY24. Net sales stood at Rs 74.47 crore in Q1 FY25, up 11.4% year on year.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Bull, Stock market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex up 200 pts, at 81,650, Nifty at 25,000; Health, Pharma drag 2%

National Investigation Agency NIA

NIA files charge sheet against trafficking gang sending Indians to Laos

Warner Bros Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery targets over 3,000 hours of fresh content for India

mobile, Automobile, Phone, Smartphone

Smartphone sales fall 3% as apparel grows 6-8% during festive season

Ratan Tata

When Ratan Tata flew F-16 and F-18 jets back to back over Bengaluru skies

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 10 2024 | 1:43 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayRatan Tata Death LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market TodayLatest News LIVEHappy Durga Puja WishesHyundai Motor IPO DetailsIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon