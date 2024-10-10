G M Breweries standalone net profit declines 3.13% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 1.70% to Rs 149.00 croreNet profit of G M Breweries declined 3.13% to Rs 21.67 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 22.37 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 1.70% to Rs 149.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 151.57 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales149.00151.57 -2 OPM %18.4719.61 -PBDT30.4730.97 -2 PBT28.9729.47 -2 NP21.6722.37 -3
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content