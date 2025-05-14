Asahi India Glass consolidated net profit rises 25.01% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 5.53% to Rs 1147.80 croreNet profit of Asahi India Glass rose 25.01% to Rs 92.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 73.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 5.53% to Rs 1147.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1087.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 13.20% to Rs 371.27 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 327.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 5.37% to Rs 4551.74 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 4319.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales1147.801087.63 6 4551.744319.75 5 OPM %17.1416.40 -16.8317.09 - PBDT172.89147.91 17 672.46619.41 9 PBT124.32100.32 24 480.94442.57 9 NP92.4173.92 25 371.27327.98 13
