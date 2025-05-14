Wednesday, May 14, 2025 | 05:56 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Graphite India consolidated net profit rises 212.50% in the March 2025 quarter

Graphite India consolidated net profit rises 212.50% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 14 2025 | 5:51 PM IST

Net profit of Graphite India rose 212.50% to Rs 50.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 16.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 7.50% to Rs 666.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 720.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 42.82% to Rs 462.00 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 808.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 13.22% to Rs 2560.00 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2950.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales666.00720.00 -8 2560.002950.00 -13 OPM %5.86-1.39 -9.92-4.88 - PBDT94.0059.00 59 681.001097.00 -38 PBT69.0037.00 86 591.001017.00 -42 NP50.0016.00 213 462.00808.00 -43

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: May 14 2025 | 5:38 PM IST

