Hikal standalone net profit rises 48.82% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 7.25% to Rs 550.00 croreNet profit of Hikal rose 48.82% to Rs 50.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 33.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 7.25% to Rs 550.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 512.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 30.79% to Rs 90.90 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 69.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 4.23% to Rs 1843.50 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1768.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales550.00512.80 7 1843.501768.70 4 OPM %22.4518.39 -17.8215.09 - PBDT106.1079.50 33 258.30213.00 21 PBT68.4047.20 45 123.9095.40 30 NP50.3033.80 49 90.9069.50 31
