Garware Hi Tech Films consolidated net profit rises 34.58% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 22.70% to Rs 547.94 croreNet profit of Garware Hi Tech Films rose 34.58% to Rs 77.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 57.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 22.70% to Rs 547.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 446.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 62.93% to Rs 331.22 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 203.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 25.78% to Rs 2109.36 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1677.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales547.94446.58 23 2109.361677.02 26 OPM %19.0617.51 -20.9116.81 - PBDT119.1987.78 36 486.71309.27 57 PBT108.8378.07 39 445.48270.25 65 NP77.8057.81 35 331.22203.29 63
