Aseem Infrastructure Finance consolidated net profit rises 17.39% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 18.61% to Rs 332.97 croreNet profit of Aseem Infrastructure Finance rose 17.39% to Rs 85.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 72.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 18.61% to Rs 332.97 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 280.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales332.97280.72 19 OPM %96.2396.95 -PBDT114.6796.25 19 PBT113.0795.01 19 NP85.3472.70 17
