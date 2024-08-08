Business Standard
Crane Infrastructure standalone net profit declines 78.57% in the June 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 08 2024 | 9:12 AM IST
Sales decline 87.65% to Rs 0.31 crore
Net profit of Crane Infrastructure declined 78.57% to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 87.65% to Rs 0.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales0.312.51 -88 OPM %80.6545.42 -PBDT0.251.15 -78 PBT0.221.12 -80 NP0.180.84 -79
First Published: Aug 08 2024 | 7:33 AM IST

