Ashiana Agro Industries standalone net profit declines 60.00% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 15.38% to Rs 0.22 croreNet profit of Ashiana Agro Industries declined 60.00% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 15.38% to Rs 0.22 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales0.220.26 -15 OPM %-9.090 -PBDT0.030.05 -40 PBT0.030.05 -40 NP0.020.05 -60
