Business Standard

Tuesday, December 31, 2024 | 03:35 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ashiana Housing Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Ashiana Housing Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Image

Last Updated : Dec 31 2024 | 3:31 PM IST

Odigma Consultancy Solutions Ltd, Akme Fintrade (India) Ltd, EFC (I) Ltd and U. H. Zaveri Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 31 December 2024.

Odigma Consultancy Solutions Ltd, Akme Fintrade (India) Ltd, EFC (I) Ltd and U. H. Zaveri Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 31 December 2024.

Ashiana Housing Ltd tumbled 5.74% to Rs 348.95 at 14:31 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 8952 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11639 shares in the past one month.

 

Odigma Consultancy Solutions Ltd crashed 5.74% to Rs 68.5. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.1 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 54035 shares in the past one month.

Akme Fintrade (India) Ltd lost 5.53% to Rs 84.9. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 61334 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 37896 shares in the past one month.

Also Read

Stock market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex 100 pts lower at 78,100; Nifty at 23,650; IT, financials weigh

BJP spokesperson, Gaurav Bhatia

BJP accuses Arvind Kejriwal of exploiting children for political gains

Biren Singh

LIVE: Forgive and forget, says Chief Minister Biren Singh on Manipur ethnic violence

missile, Rocket

Apollo Micro Systems surges 9% on heavy volumes; stock zooms 26% in 5 days

exports

Mumbai SEZ leasing rises sharply in 2024, reverses 3-year downward trend

EFC (I) Ltd plummeted 5.19% to Rs 599.7. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.72 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.72 lakh shares in the past one month.

U. H. Zaveri Ltd slipped 5.00% to Rs 16.54. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 21599 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.53 lakh shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Volumes jump at Rites Ltd counter

Volumes jump at Rites Ltd counter

Board of IDBI Bank approves raising LT bonds of Rs 10,000 cr

Board of IDBI Bank approves raising LT bonds of Rs 10,000 cr

Karur Vysya Bank inaugurates two new branches in Tamil Nadu

Karur Vysya Bank inaugurates two new branches in Tamil Nadu

Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Benchmarks trade with limited losses; broader mrkt outperforms

Benchmarks trade with limited losses; broader mrkt outperforms

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 31 2024 | 2:45 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEUnimech Aerospace IPO listingIRCTC Down TodayIPO Calendar IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon