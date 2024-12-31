Business Standard

Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Image

Last Updated : Dec 31 2024 | 3:04 PM IST

Adani Wilmar Ltd, Easy Trip Planners Ltd, Greaves Cotton Ltd and Five-Star Business Finance Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 31 December 2024.

Adani Wilmar Ltd, Easy Trip Planners Ltd, Greaves Cotton Ltd and Five-Star Business Finance Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 31 December 2024.

Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd tumbled 6.81% to Rs 11735.45 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 4722 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1954 shares in the past one month.

 

Adani Wilmar Ltd crashed 6.48% to Rs 308.15. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 5.95 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.93 lakh shares in the past one month.

Easy Trip Planners Ltd lost 5.92% to Rs 16.04. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 231.34 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 37.55 lakh shares in the past one month.

Greaves Cotton Ltd slipped 5.92% to Rs 279.55. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 14.57 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9.51 lakh shares in the past one month.

Five-Star Business Finance Ltd pared 4.73% to Rs 769.2. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 36941 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 74003 shares in the past one month.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Benchmarks trade with limited losses; broader mrkt outperforms

Benchmarks trade with limited losses; broader mrkt outperforms

Net claims of non-residents on India decline

Net claims of non-residents on India decline

Soda ash MIP boost lifts GHCL, Tata Chemicals

Soda ash MIP boost lifts GHCL, Tata Chemicals

Financials stocks edge lower

Financials stocks edge lower

Real Estate shares fall

Real Estate shares fall

First Published: Dec 31 2024 | 3:00 PM IST

