Ashirwad Steels & Industries standalone net profit declines 17.54% in the December 2024 quarter

Ashirwad Steels & Industries standalone net profit declines 17.54% in the December 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Jan 24 2025 | 6:04 PM IST

Sales reported at Rs 0.34 crore

Net profit of Ashirwad Steels & Industries declined 17.54% to Rs 0.47 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.57 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.34 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 and also during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales0.340.34 0 OPM %32.3535.29 -PBDT0.700.76 -8 PBT0.680.74 -8 NP0.470.57 -18

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jan 24 2025 | 5:52 PM IST

