Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Rama Steel records 42% YoY rise in Q2 steel sales volume

Rama Steel records 42% YoY rise in Q2 steel sales volume

Image

Last Updated : Oct 07 2024 | 2:33 PM IST

Rama Steel Tubes said that it has registered a sales volume of 50,921.67 tons in Q2 FY25, which is higher 42% as compared to the sales volume of 35,780.327 tons recorded in Q2 FY24.

On a sequential basis, the volume is higher by 36%. Sales volume for Q1 FY25 were 37,365.55 tons in Q1 FY25.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The company has reported sales volume of 88,287.22 tons for H1 FY25 compared to 84,218.01 tons posted in H1 FY24, up 5% YoY.

Rama Steel Tubes is engaged in the business of manufacturing of Steel Pipes and related products.

 

The company reported 10% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 6.36 crore in Q1 FY25 as against Rs 7.07 crore posted in Q1 FY24. Revenue from operations fell 30.7% year on year to Rs 216.64 crore during the quarter ended 30 June 2024.

The scrip declined 3.22% to currently trade at Rs 13.84 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Indus Battle Royale Mobile

India-based SuperGaming to launch Indus Battle Royale game on October 16

Stock Market, Market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex down 700 pts, at 81,000, Nifty 240 pts lower, at 24,700; Bank down

cyber security, malware, cyber crime

No one can arrest you through video calls: Digital arrest fraud on the rise

coal sector

Russia aims to boost coal exports to India amid growing fuel demand

bear market, sensex, nifty, loss, growth, investment

Sensex plunges 950 pts intraday, SmallCap index 4%; Why markets fell today?

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 07 2024 | 2:14 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market TodayWorld Smile Day 2024ChatGPT CanvasLatest News LIVEOvarian Cancer VaccineIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon