Ashoka Buildcon consolidated net profit rises 44.61% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 23.46% to Rs 1887.07 croreNet profit of Ashoka Buildcon rose 44.61% to Rs 217.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 150.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 23.46% to Rs 1887.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2465.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales1887.072465.39 -23 OPM %31.7224.29 -PBDT337.53320.43 5 PBT299.57226.75 32 NP217.39150.33 45
