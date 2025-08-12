Tuesday, August 12, 2025 | 09:21 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ashoka Buildcon consolidated net profit rises 44.61% in the June 2025 quarter

Ashoka Buildcon consolidated net profit rises 44.61% in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 12 2025 | 9:20 AM IST

Sales decline 23.46% to Rs 1887.07 crore

Net profit of Ashoka Buildcon rose 44.61% to Rs 217.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 150.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 23.46% to Rs 1887.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2465.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales1887.072465.39 -23 OPM %31.7224.29 -PBDT337.53320.43 5 PBT299.57226.75 32 NP217.39150.33 45

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 12 2025 | 7:34 AM IST

