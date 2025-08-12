Nitco reports consolidated net profit of Rs 47.53 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 114.84% to Rs 149.66 croreNet profit of Nitco reported to Rs 47.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 43.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 114.84% to Rs 149.66 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 69.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales149.6669.66 115 OPM %33.16-15.49 -PBDT50.56-36.37 LP PBT47.46-43.52 LP NP47.53-43.52 LP
