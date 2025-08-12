Tuesday, August 12, 2025 | 09:25 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Wim Plast consolidated net profit rises 16.68% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 0.51% to Rs 89.88 crore

Net profit of Wim Plast rose 16.68% to Rs 16.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 14.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 0.51% to Rs 89.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 90.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales89.8890.34 -1 OPM %15.6118.36 -PBDT24.7322.20 11 PBT22.0019.15 15 NP16.9314.51 17

