Ashoka Buildcon successfully bids for MMRDA road project

Ashoka Buildcon has emerged as the lowest bidder for project of Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority entailing the design and construction of Elevated Road from KalyanMurbad Road (Palms Water Resort) to Badlapur Road (Jagdish Dughdhalaya) to Pune Link Road parallel to Waldhuni River Crossing Over Karjat- Kasara Railway Line Including Slip Road. The company's quoted bid price is Rs 478 crore.