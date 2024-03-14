Sensex (    %)
                             
Cintra (subsidiary of Ferrovial) to acquire 24% stake in IRB Infrastructure Trust

Last Updated : Mar 14 2024 | 10:31 AM IST
Cintra, a subsidiary of Ferrovial, has entered into definitive documents to acquire 24% stake in IRB Infrastructure Trust as well as 24% stake in MMK Toll Road (MMK) which is the Investment Manager of the Trust. Completion of the acquisition is subject to fulfilment of conditions precedent, including receipt of requisite regulatory and third-party approvals.
With an objective of harnessing the potential of India's infrastructure landscape, the Trust has distinct ability to leverage synergies among the leading Indian transport infrastructure developer, a global financial investor, and a global strategic partner to optimize project planning and selection processes, ensuring maximum impact and value creation.
IRB, with a diverse variety of investors, is uniquely positioned to expand its asset base, already one of the key players in the sector, and drive sustainable growth and development across the nation. The company will also benefit from the growing EPC and O&M order book as the sole project manager to the Trust.
First Published: Mar 14 2024 | 10:07 AM IST

