Asia Capital standalone net profit declines 12.50% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 6.25% to Rs 0.15 crore

For the full year,net profit remain constant at Rs 0.20 crore in the year ended March 2024 and also during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 10.20% to Rs 0.54 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Asia Capital declined 12.50% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 6.25% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.0.150.160.540.4966.6768.7550.0055.100.100.110.270.270.100.110.270.270.070.080.200.20