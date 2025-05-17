Asian Energy Services consolidated net profit rises 54.56% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 81.45% to Rs 215.44 croreNet profit of Asian Energy Services rose 54.56% to Rs 22.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 14.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 81.45% to Rs 215.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 118.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 65.37% to Rs 42.12 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 25.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 52.44% to Rs 465.04 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 305.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales215.44118.73 81 465.04305.06 52 OPM %14.6120.70 -14.2213.71 - PBDT33.8425.23 34 73.8847.55 55 PBT29.1420.90 39 56.1830.53 84 NP22.5214.57 55 42.1225.47 65
