Dai-ichi Karkaria consolidated net profit rises 468.81% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 109.76% to Rs 70.06 croreNet profit of Dai-ichi Karkaria rose 468.81% to Rs 6.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 109.76% to Rs 70.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 33.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 35.11% to Rs 9.02 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 13.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 37.85% to Rs 181.38 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 131.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales70.0633.40 110 181.38131.58 38 OPM %11.528.35 -7.974.78 - PBDT9.073.61 151 17.097.02 143 PBT6.531.32 395 6.94-2.21 LP NP6.201.09 469 9.0213.90 -35
