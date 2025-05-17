Saturday, May 17, 2025 | 09:16 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Rolcon Engineering Company reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.98 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Rolcon Engineering Company reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.98 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 17 2025 | 9:08 AM IST

Sales rise 9.78% to Rs 14.03 crore

Net profit of Rolcon Engineering Company reported to Rs 1.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 9.78% to Rs 14.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 12.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 41.24% to Rs 4.11 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 13.18% to Rs 58.29 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 51.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales14.0312.78 10 58.2951.50 13 OPM %8.7010.09 -8.636.52 - PBDT1.551.74 -11 5.806.56 -12 PBT1.141.38 -17 4.365.33 -18 NP1.98-0.01 LP 4.112.91 41

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

India Glycols consolidated net profit rises 51.67% in the March 2025 quarter

India Glycols consolidated net profit rises 51.67% in the March 2025 quarter

Texmaco Infrastructure & Holdings consolidated net profit declines 54.80% in the March 2025 quarter

Texmaco Infrastructure & Holdings consolidated net profit declines 54.80% in the March 2025 quarter

ESAF Small Finance Bank reports standalone net loss of Rs 183.19 crore in the March 2025 quarter

ESAF Small Finance Bank reports standalone net loss of Rs 183.19 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Le Lavoir standalone net profit declines 27.03% in the March 2025 quarter

Le Lavoir standalone net profit declines 27.03% in the March 2025 quarter

Sophia Traexpo reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.11 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sophia Traexpo reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.11 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 17 2025 | 7:38 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayCancer Myths Fact CheckDividend StockJSW Energy Price TodayWorld Hypertension DayPunjab Board 10th Result TimeQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon