Roopa Industries standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 23.56% to Rs 22.08 croreNet profit of Roopa Industries rose 100.00% to Rs 0.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 23.56% to Rs 22.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 17.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 12.59% to Rs 1.52 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 7.54% to Rs 70.43 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 76.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content