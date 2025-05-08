Asian Paints consolidated net profit declines 44.93% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 4.27% to Rs 8329.59 croreNet profit of Asian Paints declined 44.93% to Rs 692.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1256.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 4.27% to Rs 8329.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 8701.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 32.84% to Rs 3667.23 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 5460.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 4.48% to Rs 33797.36 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 35382.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales8329.598701.46 -4 33797.3635382.12 -4 OPM %17.2419.44 -17.7721.44 - PBDT1506.311849.70 -19 6492.518200.77 -21 PBT1205.211624.09 -26 5466.177347.77 -26 NP692.131256.72 -45 3667.235460.23 -33
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content