Sera Investments & Finance India standalone net profit declines 41.91% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 57.12% to Rs 2.26 croreNet profit of Sera Investments & Finance India declined 41.91% to Rs 2.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 57.12% to Rs 2.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 5.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 85.84% to Rs 2.53 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 17.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 49.30% to Rs 11.59 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 22.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales2.265.27 -57 11.5922.86 -49 OPM %87.6194.12 -44.6989.85 - PBDT1.484.73 -69 3.2819.59 -83 PBT1.234.57 -73 2.6019.33 -87 NP2.013.46 -42 2.5317.87 -86
