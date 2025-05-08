Jyoti Resins and Adhesives standalone net profit rises 5.38% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 10.35% to Rs 78.61 croreNet profit of Jyoti Resins and Adhesives rose 5.38% to Rs 19.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 18.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 10.35% to Rs 78.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 71.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 10.07% to Rs 73.88 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 67.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 10.42% to Rs 284.12 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 257.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales78.6171.24 10 284.12257.30 10 OPM %30.7329.80 -31.4932.62 - PBDT27.4625.38 8 100.3890.69 11 PBT27.0425.12 8 98.7989.60 10 NP19.7818.77 5 73.8867.12 10
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content