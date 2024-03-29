Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Asian Paints to infuse Rs 200 cr in Singapore arm

Image

Last Updated : Mar 29 2024 | 12:04 PM IST
Asian Paints informed that its board has approved subscription to equity shares to be issued and allotted by Asian Paints International (APIPL), Singapore, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company, for approximately Rs 200 crore.
The paint maker will subscribe to 4.79 crore equity shares APIPL at SGD 0.67 per share for a consideration of approximately SGD 32.1 million, which is equivalent to about Rs 200 crore.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
These funds will be utilised by APIPL towards repayment of borrowings and onward infusion of money in certain subsidiaries to support their working capital requirements.
The infusion is expected to be completed within 60 days and is subject to completion of necessary regulatory formalities.
APIPL is an investment holding firm of international business of the company. It has recorded a consolidated turnover of SGD 436.2 million, equivalent to Rs 2,549.4 crore for the financial year 2022-23.
Asian Paints is India's leading paint company and ranked among the top ten decorative coatings companies in the world. Asian Paints is engaged in the business of manufacturing, selling and distribution of paints, coatings, products related to home dor, bath fittings and providing related services.
The paint major's consolidated net profit jumped 34.96% to Rs 1,447.72 crore in Q3 FY24 as against Rs 1,072.67 crore recorded in Q3 FY23. Net sales grew by 5.43% year on year to Rs 9,074.94 crore in Q3 December 2023.
The scrip rose 0.56% to close at Rs 2,846 on Thursday, 28 March 2024. The domestic market is closed today on account of Good Friday.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Asian Paints to set up paint manufacturing facility in MP

Asian Paints arm inks pact with GCPL

Basic materials stocks slide

Basic materials shares gain

Indices soar to new highs in weekend test session; VIX slips below 15

HAL bags Rs 1,173-cr order from Cochin Shipyard

CRISIL upgrades outlook on ratings of Ddev Plastiks to 'positive'

ICRA upgrades ratings of PNB Housing to 'AA+' with 'stable' outlook

EIH gets approval for construction of resort in Goa

PNB to raise Rs 10,000 cr via bonds

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 29 2024 | 11:47 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayNirmala SitharamanLok Sabha Election LiveRR vs DC Playing 11IPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon