ICRA upgrades ratings of PNB Housing to 'AA+' with 'stable' outlook

PNB Housing Finance said that the credit rating agency ICRA has upgraded the company's debt instrument rating to 'ICRA AA+ (Stable)' from 'ICRA AA (Positive)'.

The rating upgrade factors in the sustained improvement in PNB Housing Finances (PNBHFL) credit profile, driven by the improved asset quality metrics and the strengthened capitalisation profile.

The company has an established track record in the mortgage finance industry with assets under management (AUM) of Rs. 68,549 crore and loan book of Rs. 62,337 crore as on 31 December 2023.

The reported gross non-performing assets (NPAs) declined to 1.7% as on 31 December 2023 from 3.8% as on 31 March 2023 (8.1% as on 31 March 2022), aided by the sale to asset reconstruction companies (ARCs), write-offs, recoveries and lower incremental slippages.

Further, the companys managed gearing declined to 3.9 times in December 2023 from 5.6 times in March 2023 (6.3 times in March 2022), driven by the Rs. 2,494-crore fresh equity capital raised in 9M FY2024.

In ICRAs opinion, PNBHFL is well capitalised to support its envisaged growth plans in the near-to-medium term.

The rating remains constrained by the moderate, albeit improving, profitability metrics.

While PNBHFL has been able to improve its yields and interest margin with the revision in the lending rates, it was partially offset by an increase in operating expenses on account of investments in information technology (IT) infrastructure upgradation as well as branch expansion for affordable business vertical.

Given the intense competition in the mortgage finance business, the companys ability to maintain its net interest margin while improving its operating efficiency and controlling the credit costs will be important from a credit perspective.

PNB Housing Finance is a deposit-accepting housing finance company, with second largest deposits outstanding within housing finance companies. The company provides housing loans to individuals for purchase, construction, repair, and upgrade of houses.

The housing finance companys consolidated net profit rose 25.75% to Rs 338.44 crore in Q3 FY24 as against Rs 269.13 crore reported in Q3 FY23. Total income declined 2.26% year on year to Rs 1756 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2023.

The scrip had shed 0.22% to end at Rs 629.30 on the BSE on Thursday.

