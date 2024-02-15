Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Asian Petroproducts &amp; Exports reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.33 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 15 2024 | 9:23 AM IST
Reported sales nil
Net Loss of Asian Petroproducts & Exports reported to Rs 0.33 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against net loss of Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 3.50 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales03.50 -100 OPM %0-4.29 -PBDT-0.32-0.15 -113 PBT-0.33-0.16 -106 NP-0.33-0.16 -106
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Kesar Petroproducts standalone net profit rises 635.00% in the December 2023 quarter

Jeco Exports &amp; Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Eurotex Industries and Exports reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.96 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Ace Exports reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.24 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Polyspin Exports reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.50 crore in the December 2023 quarter

VIP Inds appoints Manish Desai as CFO

Datasoft Applications Software (India) reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.10 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Jaihind Synthetics reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Amit Spinning Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.44 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Ravi Leela Granites standalone net profit rises 4.12% in the December 2023 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 15 2024 | 7:32 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayIND vs ENG 3rd Test Day 1 LIVE Jana Small Finance Bank Share PriceOyo withdraw IPO papersZee EntertainmentBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon