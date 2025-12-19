Asian stocks advance, China benchmark close 0.36% higher

Gold ticked lower but hovered near record highs.
Oil was on track for a second weekly loss as investors weighed the risk of a global surplus against concerns over Venezuelan supply disruptions.
China's Shanghai Composite index closed 0.36 percent higher at 3,890.45 after a choppy session.
Geopolitics remained in the spotlight after the Trump administration announced a massive package of arms sales to Taiwan valued at more than USD 10 billion.
Hong Kong's Hang Seng index rose 0.75 percent to 25,690.53, extending gains for a third consecutive session.
