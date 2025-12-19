Friday, December 19, 2025 | 04:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Asian stocks advance, China benchmark close 0.36% higher

Asian stocks advance, China benchmark close 0.36% higher

Image

Last Updated : Dec 19 2025 | 4:31 PM IST
Asian stocks advanced on Friday as concerns over artificial intelligence spending and valuations eased, and signs of cooling U.S. inflation bolstered expectations of looser U.S. monetary policy next year.

Gold ticked lower but hovered near record highs.

Oil was on track for a second weekly loss as investors weighed the risk of a global surplus against concerns over Venezuelan supply disruptions.

China's Shanghai Composite index closed 0.36 percent higher at 3,890.45 after a choppy session.

Geopolitics remained in the spotlight after the Trump administration announced a massive package of arms sales to Taiwan valued at more than USD 10 billion.

 

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index rose 0.75 percent to 25,690.53, extending gains for a third consecutive session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Market ends higher, snapping four-day losses; Nifty settles above 25,950 mark

Market ends higher, snapping four-day losses; Nifty settles above 25,950 mark

Aarti Inds gains after securing long-term supply deals for Methanol and Toluene

Aarti Inds gains after securing long-term supply deals for Methanol and Toluene

Shriram Finance hits record high on 20% stake sale to MUFG Bank

Shriram Finance hits record high on 20% stake sale to MUFG Bank

NBCC (India) gains after bagging Rs 179-cr order

NBCC (India) gains after bagging Rs 179-cr order

Ola Electric rallies after promoter completes stake monetisation

Ola Electric rallies after promoter completes stake monetisation

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 19 2025 | 4:18 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayICICI Prudential AMC IPO Listing LIVEIdea Vodofone ShareAeroflex Industries ShareGoogle Android 16 QPR3 Beta 1Oneplus 15r ReviewUS Visa BulletinDhurandhar Box Office CollectionPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon