Aarti Inds gains after securing long-term supply deals for Methanol and Toluene

Last Updated : Dec 19 2025 | 3:50 PM IST

Aarti Industries advanced 1.87% to Rs 371 after the company announced that it has secured multiple long-term supply contracts for key chemical commodities, including Methanol and Toluene, with globally leading manufacturers.

Under these contracts, the company will supply chemical commodities across GCC countries (Gulf Cooperation Council) and Southeast Asia.

Methanol and Toluene are a core component of AILs downstream product portfolio, supporting applications in pharmaceuticals, agrochemicals, consumer, and advanced industrial segments (FMCG) and advanced intermediates.

Collectively, the contracts are intended to cover a substantial portion of AILs annual requirement of Methanol and Toluene, enhancing margin stability and operational resilience across its manufacturing network.

 

Suyog Kotecha , CEO and executive director of Aarti Industries,said, Securing reliable access to critical feedstocks is central to our growth strategy and customer commitments. These long-term supply agreements enhance the robustness of our supply chain, provide greater operating certainty, and strengthen our ability to serve customers consistently across global markets. We remain focused on building enduring relationships with credible global suppliers aligned with our long-term vision.

Aarti Industries (AIL) is one of the world's leading speciality chemical companies, combining process chemistry with scale-up engineering competence. It manufacture chemicals used in the downstream manufacturing of agrochemicals, polymers, additives, surfactants, pigments and dyes.

The companys consolidated net profit surged 103.8% to Rs 106 crore on 29% jump in net sales to Rs 2,100 crore in Q2 Sept 2025 over Q2 Sept 2024.

First Published: Dec 19 2025 | 3:28 PM IST

